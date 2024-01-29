If you've been searching for a limited edition Valentine's Day Stanley tumbler, look no further!

If you've tried without success to get your hands on one of those pink Stanley limited edition Valentine's day tumblers that have caused mayhem across the United States, I have a way better option for you. Check out this Stanley tumbler look-a-like cake from Long Island-based Don Donneruno, aka "The Cake Don."

The impressive cake looks exactly like a Stanley tumbler, and you don't have to get trampled at Target to get one! And you don't have to clean it properly in order for it to not grow mold—you just have to eat it or refrigerate it. It's a win-win-win for everyone!

The Cake Don provides this bio on his website:

Don Donneruno is a custom cake designer, but some have been known to call him a conceptual engineer. His Cakes have a look and attitude all their own. Don draws upon an eclectic sphere of influence such as Salvador Dali, Muhammed Ali, Evel Knievel, Jack Kirby, Tim Burton, Peter Criss, Pablo Picasso, Todd McFarlane, and an endless list of others. The primary creative force in his work are his experiences growing up in New York City. Taking the 7 train from Flushing Queens to Manhattan as a teenager was a crash course in pop culture, and he absorbed it all. His exposure to and participation in the graffiti movement of the early 80's laid the groundwork for the foundation of what would become his style. He now brings that energy and attitude to his cake designing and fabricating. To him every cake is like a great song. Some are "Back in Black" and some are "Purple Rain", depending on the mood that is trying to be achieved.

For more of The Cake Don's creation, check out his website, or follow him on Instagram or TikTok.