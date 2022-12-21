Currently on their A Christmas Spectacular world tour, Pentatonix, the three-time Grammy award-winning and multi-platinum selling a cappella group, perform their take on Wham!'s holiday hit, "Last Christmas" with J-Pop YouTubers HIKAKIN & SEIKIN.
A cappella group Pentatonix performs Wham!'s 'Last Christmas'
- COMMENTS
- a cappella
- Christmas song
- george michael
- Last Christmas
- Pentatonix
Watch George Michael in the studio breaking down how he wrote and produced "Waiting for That Day" in 1990
Here's George Michael at the height of his career showing how he wrote and recorded "Waiting for That Day" in 1990. According to the Wikipedia: "Waiting for That Day" peaked at number 23 in the UK in October 1990 and was followed in the UK by three more singles from the album, all of which… READ THE REST
Goodbye LDB game, Hello Whamageddon
For the past five holiday seasons or so, a group of my friends and I have been (somewhat reluctantly at this point) playing the LDB game. "LDB" stands for "Little Drummer Boy." To win, you must survive the holiday season without hearing any version of "Little Drummer Boy." There are no prizes, just bragging rights… READ THE REST
Watch George Michael and Morrissey discuss breakdancing and Joy Division
In May 1984, George Michael and Morrissey, promoting respectively "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and The Smiths' "Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now," appeared on the BBC program Eight Days A Week. They discuss such urgent matters as the film Breakin' (released as Breakdance outside the US) and Mark Johnson's book An Ideal for Living:… READ THE REST
This solar oven is an outdoorsy person's dream
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If there's one thing that any outdoorsy person is very passionate about, it's what they eat when they're out and about. Every person who loves to hike and camp also certainly… READ THE REST
Start monetizing your gaming with EaseUS RecExperts
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. If you have a guilty pleasure of gaming, join the club. The thing is, people talk about gaming like it's a really horrible vice, which really shouldn't be the case at… READ THE REST
You can buy a refurbished iPhone XR now for 70% off
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Everybody wants an iPhone, but the reality is not everyone wants to pay the price for an iPhone. After all, these devices make a significant dent in your wallet. That's why… READ THE REST