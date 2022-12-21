Elon Musk has absolutely no idea what he's doing

Just listen to this excerpt from Twitter Spaces chat, wherein Elon Musk discusses Twitter's engineering challenges with technically-inclined people. He knows that "velocity" is needed, and he knows that the complexity of "the stack" inhibits this. But he has absolutely no technical understanding whatsoever beyond this, and is made a fool of by Netflix engineer Ian Brown asking him to explain these things in context: "tell me what's so crazy about the stack; just describe it and how rewriting will gain you velocity." All Musk can do is call him a "jackass", because he simply doesn't know.

Saved it for the lulz pic.twitter.com/qrKG7RmUDS — @sabri@mastouille.fr (@pwnsdx) December 21, 2022

Peter Thiel(!) was right about Elon Musk: he's a fraud and a braggart.