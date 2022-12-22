This Jaguar XK-E is ridiculously beautiful

Image: Bring A Trailer

Purple is not a color I thought I would like on an E-type Jag, but this is a work of art. Truly one of the most beautiful functional objects engineered by humankind, this 1967 Jaguar XK-E Roadster can be yours! The auction stands at a mere $110,000.00

Bring A Trailer:

This 1967 Jaguar XKE is a Series I roadster that was produced on August 15, 1966 and is powered by a 4.2-liter inline-six paired with a four-speed manual transmission. Additional equipment includes triple SU side-draft carburetors, covered headlights, chrome wire wheels, a blue soft top, and a Kenwood CD stereo. A refurbishment was conducted between 2008-2009 under prior ownership, and a general inspection and an oil change was completed following the selling dealer's acquisition out of Illinois in September 2022. This Series I XKE roadster is now offered in New York with a vinyl front body cover, a 1966 bill of sale, a Jaguar Heritage Trust Production Record Trace certificate, service records, and a clean Illinois title.

Image: Bring A Trailer

Not known to be reliable, but beautiful.