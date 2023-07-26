This is a beautiful Ducati 900SS

I have never really been a Ducati fan, however, this bike is beautiful! This 1980 900SS has a lovely cafe-style fairing, a magnificent black and gold paint job, and Dell'Orto carbs to keep you constantly fiddling!

This 1980 Ducati 900SS is finished in black with gold accents and is powered by an 864cc square-case L-twin paired with a five-speed transmission. Equipment includes a half fairing, a clear windscreen, clip-on handlebars, a black leather solo seat, rear-set foot controls, and a tail section with a storage compartment as well as triple disc brakes, a Marzocchi fork, Koni shocks, cast alloy wheels, a steering damper, dual Dell'Orto carburetors, an electronic ignition module, pod air filters, and a two-into-two exhaust system with chrome Conti megaphone mufflers. The bike underwent a refurbishment at Austin Vintage Cycle just prior to its acquisition by the seller in 2017. It is now offered with a clean Pennsylvania title in the seller's name.

These pipes are so shiny it is incredible. A mortal motorcycle would show far more signs of bluing.