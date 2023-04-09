Nothing says Bon Jovi like this 1996 Volkswagen Golf

I admire the idea of this Bon Jovi-badged VW Golf, but I wouldn't want it. I marvel that VW wanted to market this, and Bon Jovi said yes to the licensing rights. More fascinating is that someone chose to ship this example to the United States, and now it will likely sell to a collector!

Bring A Trailer:

Following the release of Pink Floyd and The Rolling Stones special-edition Golfs in 1994 and 1995, Volkswagen introduced the Golf Bon Jovi Edition for the 1996 model year. This example is finished in Fjord Blue (LR5V) and features an aftermarket grille, headlights, bumper covers, and side skirts. Additional equipment includes fog lights, rain guards, black roof rails, a sunroof, tinted windows, a rear spoiler, polished exhaust outlets, and Bon Jovi and GLI badging. The selling dealer states that the windshield was replaced in preparation for the sale. Flaking paint, areas of failing clearcoat, and additional blemishes are shown up close in the gallery below

Images: Bring a Trailer