Catch 12-year-old treble singer Malakai M Bayoh's insane high note in this 'O Holy Night' duet with Aled Jones

Tween treble star Malakai M Bayoh and Classic FM host and former teen choirster Aled Jones sang a rousing rendition of "O Holy Night" together. People anticipate this Christmas carol's high note and, wow, Bayoh sure did deliver! If you want to skip to it, start from the 3:12 mark. Floored!

12-year-old Bayoh is a member of the Schola Cantorum of The Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School in West London. His singing career had begun as a cathedral chorister at St George's Cathedral Southwark, also in London.

Eager to showcase the young singer's talent, national choral treasure and Classic FM presenter Aled Jones invited Bayoh to duet with him, in a session recorded in the beautiful St Paul's Church Covent Garden, otherwise known as 'The Actors' Church' because of its long association with the theatre community.