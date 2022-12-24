This roll of toilet paper looks like it's defying gravity as it balances atop a strip of unrolled paper, frozen in the snow. Hopefully, some snowmen who need to wipe their bums will come across it. Side note: this makes me think that one could take the art of TP-ing houses to the next level by doing it right before a snowstorm, but that would place you right at the top of Santa's Naughty list.
Severely cold temperatures turned this roll of toilet paper into a sculpture
