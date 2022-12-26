This Horsefield Tarsier makes the same horrified expression as me when I go into my fridge and see that someone has eaten the rest of my special ice cream. I wonder what ruffled this Horsefield Tarsier's feathers. If I had a giant-eyed pet who made a similar facial expression, I would feel compelled to anything its little heart desired. What would you caption this meme-worthy video?
Alarmed Tarsier makes meme-worthy expression
- COMMENTS
- primates
China sending monkeys to space to have sex
Chinese researchers plan to send monkeys to the country's Tiangong space station so that the primates can have sex… for science! From the South China Morning Post: After studying smaller creatures, "some studies involving mice and macaques will be carried out to see how they grow or even reproduce in space", Zhang said in a… READ THE REST
Zola the dancing gorilla is still dancing
Zola lives in the Dallas Zoo, and apparently enjoys dancing. I first saw a viral video of him a year or so back, but there are more and more… Dallas Zoo: Zola is a 14-year-old male Western lowland gorilla, and the youngest member of our bachelor troop. When he isn't hanging out in the South… READ THE REST
How humans lost our tails
I find it unfair that humans don't have tails but monkeys do. More than 60 million years ago, the earliest primates did have tails that helped them not fall out of trees. Most primates still have tails but people and other apes lost them along the way. All we have is a pathetic little coccyx.… READ THE REST
Need a last-minute gift or planning a move? Get a $200 Clutter moving credit for $100.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Handling a move without help can be exhausting and time-consuming, and something always seems to break. So if you're looking for an awesome last-minute present, why not give the gift of… READ THE REST
Enjoy the benefits of the sauna at home with this infrared blanket for $399.99
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. After a long day at the office or an intense workout, sometimes we just need a little rejuvenation. The Vortix Sauna Blanket can help ease your aches and pains and it's only… READ THE REST
A three-month membership to one of the best coffee clubs is now $70
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. December is a whirlwind of holiday parties, decorating, and of course, buying presents. One nerve-wracking aspect of shopping for gifts, though, is that you never know if things will come on… READ THE REST