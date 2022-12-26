Alarmed Tarsier makes meme-worthy expression

Popkin

This Horsefield Tarsier makes the same horrified expression as me when I go into my fridge and see that someone has eaten the rest of my special ice cream. I wonder what ruffled this Horsefield Tarsier's feathers. If I had a giant-eyed pet who made a similar facial expression, I would feel compelled to anything its little heart desired. What would you caption this meme-worthy video?