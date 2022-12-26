Kristina Makushenko performs Jenna Ortega's famous dance, but underwater

I've shared my admiration of Kristina Makushenko before, and I'm back with another amazing video she just released. Makushenko is a world champion in synchronized swimming turned social media star—and here she is re-creating the now-viral dance Jenna Ortega performed in the Netflix hit "Wednesday," to The Cramps' song Goo Goo Muck. When she posted the video on Instagram, she explained:

This was long one 😮‍💨 You asked me to re create @jennaortega dance scene in episode 4 of @wednesdaynetflix , The Addams family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 @netflix I DELIVER 🤌🏼💃🏼 IT TOOK ME 4 hours to film this 🥲😭 This dress 👗 was to floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it🫠 and my usual pool is closed till mid January to I had to adjust in other one 🤓 Life is too short! Why so serious? Have a laugh with me & comment what you think! 🤣🖤

