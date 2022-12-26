Kristina Makushenko performs Jenna Ortega's famous dance, but underwater

Jennifer Sandlin

I've shared my admiration of Kristina Makushenko before, and I'm back with another amazing video she just released. Makushenko is a world champion in synchronized swimming turned social media star—and here she is re-creating the now-viral dance Jenna Ortega performed in the Netflix hit "Wednesday," to The Cramps' song Goo Goo Muck. When she posted the video on Instagram, she explained:

This was long one 😮‍💨 You asked me to re create @jennaortega dance scene in episode 4 of @wednesdaynetflix , The Addams family 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 @netflix I DELIVER 🤌🏼💃🏼 IT TOOK ME 4 hours to film this 🥲😭 This dress 👗 was to floaty, so I had some trouble moving in it🫠 and my usual pool is closed till mid January to I had to adjust in other one 🤓 Life is too short! Why so serious? Have a laugh with me & comment what you think! 🤣🖤

For more, follow Makushenko on TikTok as "Aqua Queen on heels," and on Instagram.