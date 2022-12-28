Rian Johnson hates that Glass Onion has to include Knives Out in the title

Whodunnits just aren't what they used to be. Although the genre is still around, it has become something of a parody by merely existing. By simply mentioning the word whodunnit, one immediately conjures images of a quirky detective grilling an even quirkier roster of suspects as he slowly weeds out everyone that isn't the butler. It's all become too routine.

As a result, when Rian Johnson's modern whodunnit Knives Out hit theaters in 2019, fans of the genre had plenty to rejoice about, as the film gave the story-form a fresh coat of paint. By dressing a suspense film in the trappings of a whodunnit for the first two acts, Rian Johnson brilliantly subverted the genre's most cliche elements while simultaneously reveling in them.

When it came time to craft a sequel, Johnson was as eager as his distributor to continue the adventures of his eccentric detective Benoit Blanc. However, Johnson wasn't as keen on including Knives Out in the sequel's title and marketing.