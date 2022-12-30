It took Media Division 3 years to create it's "unique large format movie camera with lens that is equivalent to an impossible 29mm f0.3 lens", by combining two Large Format Cameras, a Leitz Hektor 300mm f2.8 projector lens, and a custom made 8"x10" ground glass element to yield a 12 pound'ish (5.5 kilogram) experimental lens. The lens and camera package is an incredible achievement, but the explanations detailing how and why this feat was achieved were equally impressive and cinematic as the short demo film "The Iron Sea" shot using this setup. I love the fact that Media Division went a step further with a 36 inch (919mm) f8 aerial photography lens used in early U2 spy recognizance planes, but the whole setup crossed the Peter Principle threshold, and the team dialed their efforts back to the more achievable 29mm f0.3 equivalent lens setup.
Custom large-format glass equivalent to "impossible" 29mm f0.3 lens
- COMMENTS
- Breaking the law
- cinematography
- circumventing physics
- f0.3
Nerdwriter1 exposes the real fake cameras of Toy Story 4
From it's inception, Pixar enhanced its cinematography step by step, with innovations both subtle and visceral to the average viewer. Evan Puschak: "Now I say significantly, but that's in terms of lenses. As a viewer, the difference may not be something you notice, but it will be something you will feel." In the video below,… READ THE REST
Some of the most beautiful shots from Andrei Tarkovsky films
Iconic Russian filmmaker, Andrei Tarkovsky (1932-1986), is known for his painterly eye and dreamy cinematic imagery. This video on Adyfilk, part of a series exploring the most beautiful shots from well-known filmmakers, looks at some of Tarkovsky's more arresting images. [H/t Antero Alli] READ THE REST
Watch DUNE's Denis Villeneuve break down his approach to the Gom Jabbar scene
It's just as gloriously detailed as you might expect. READ THE REST
Got a new Android phone? This ring makes it compatible with MagSafe chargers.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Do you plan on leveling up your tech in 2023? For example, if you recently received a smartphone as a gift (or purchased one for yourself), you should consider accessories that'll… READ THE REST
Kick off your tailgate with 74% off this wine and liquor bundle voucher
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. NFL and college football season is in full swing, and that means there are big games to look forward to. So if you're planning a killer party or tailgate for game… READ THE REST
An iPad for under $200? Yup.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. There are plenty of reasons you may want to opt for a refurbished tablet. Here are some that come to mind: if you tend to break nearly everything you touch; if your… READ THE REST