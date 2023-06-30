How filmmakers make crew and camera invisible in mirrors

In his How Filmmakers Make Cameras Disappear series, Paul E.T. explores the sneaky techniques necessary to create scenes that will stick with you, long after you've forgotten your childhood home phone number (that is if you grew up w/ a landline).

Two years passes by, and conceding that epic shots were left on the cutting-room floor, Paul E.T. follows up with Mirrors in Movies: Part II, detailing the exquisite slight of hand deftly woven with a masters touch in those three shots and then some: