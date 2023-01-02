Museum commemorates 70th anniversary of the death of Hank Williams

January 1, 2023 marked the 70th anniversary of the death of country music icon Hank Williams. To commemorate his death and celebrate his life and music, the Hank Williams Museum in Montgomery, Alabama, will host an anniversary event on January 1st, followed by a celebration later in 2023 on what would have been the country star's 100th birthday. At 10 a.m. on New Year's Day folks will gather at Williams' grave site in Oakwood Cemetery Annex in Montgomery, and afterwards, the celebration will begin at the museum. Alabama.com explains:

The museum will then honor the Williams legacy from 10:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Live music will be performed by Shepard Family, Mike Ball and David Church. The cost to attend is $10 for museum members, $15 for non-members. The New Year's Day tradition has been going on since the museum first opened, 24 years ago. "Alabama, of course, was home to Hank," said Parker. "Montgomery as well. Hank's music is still alive. It's not dying down."

To learn more about the event and about Hank Williams, visit the Hank Williams Museum website. And go listen to some Hank Williams! Here's a compilation of 10 of his greatest hits, put together by The Boot.