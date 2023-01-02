This Western swing cover of Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" is a year-end gift to the world by Postmodern Jukebox featuring the soulful vocals of Sweet Megg which add a new depth to the 1985 song. (via The Awesomer)
Postmodern Jukebox gives us a twangy 'Running Up That Hill'
- Kate Bush
- Postmodern Jukebox
- Sweet Megg
- Western swing
