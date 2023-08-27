Watch this Roy Orbison-esque version of the Pixies' "Where is My Mind?"

Watch this terrific version of the Pixies hit Where is My Mind? which was first released on their 1988 album Surfer Rosa. This 1960s-style version is performed by Allison Young for Postmodern Jukebox, which describes the rendition as a "Roy Orbison-esque" remake.

"Where is My Mind" was inspired by a snorkeling experience in the Caribbean that Pixies singer/songwriter Black Francis/Frank Blank (Charles Thompson) had. The Guardian quotes Black Francis, who explained, "It's about a small fish about four inches long that aggressively followed me and poked me while I was swimming in the Bahamas. It freaked me out." He goes on:

The song is about a high-school trip to the Bahamas. I was swimming in clear water and there was a small fish – about four inches, not dangerous at all – that was aggressively following me and poking me. It kept doing it – it freaked me out. I was like: "I have to get away from this fucking crazy fish." I used to write songs in my apartment's bathroom – for privacy. One day my ex-wife was in there doing her makeup. She dressed quite goth, so it took a while. I was in the bedroom playing this song and she stuck her head out – and she never did this with any other song, ever – and said: "That's a good one, finish it."

I love the original Pixies version—but this Postmodern Jukebox rendition is also excellent. Enjoy!

On the Postmodern Jukebox website, they explain the origins of the project:

When New York City pianist Scott Bradlee created Postmodern Jukebox out of a basement in Queens in 2011, his goal was simple: to remake the pop hits of today into the classic sounds of the legends of yesterday. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns 'n' Roses became Bessie Smith. Now, nearly a decade later, Postmodern Jukebox has grown to become a pop culture mainstay in its own right, having played over a thousand shows on six continents worldwide — including acclaimed venues like Radio City Music Hall, Sydney Opera House, and Red Rocks Amphitheater. In the process, PMJ has introduced audience to many of the world's greatest singers, dancers, and instrumentalist — many of whom have gone on to become stars in their own right. One part celebration of vintage music and culture, one part "'Saturday Night Live' for singers", a Postmodern Jukebox show is an unforgettable trip back in time that makes Pop Music History — in your own hometown.

See more of Postmodern Jukebox's work on their YouTube page. They're also currently touring if you want to see them live.