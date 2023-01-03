Check out these weird inventions that came from comic books

Due to Marvel's cultural omnipresence, several so-called intellectuals have started to reflexively develop opinions that stand contrary to society's love for capes and tights. With only a cursory glance at superhero fiction and its admittedly silly tropes, armchair intellectuals such as Alejandro González Iñárritu frequently bash the entire genre based on their shallow misconceptions of the story form.

I'm not breaking new ground here, but superheroes are modern Western mythology; ergo, they exist to democratize complex philosophical and spiritual ideas. Good luck trying to get millions of people to study the works of Friedrich Nietzsche and Pico Della Mirandola on their own. However, by turning their ideas into the narrative pillars that erect a Superman story, you might be more successful.

In addition to the philosophical ideas they typically impart, superheroes have often provided inspiration for mechanical ideas too. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel ComicTropes talks about real-world inventions that came from comic books.