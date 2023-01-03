In a perfect world, Marvel wanted T'Challa and Shuri to both be Black Panther

Despite Chadwick Boseman's shadow hanging heavily on the film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still one of the most life-affirming and impactful Marvel films ever produced. However, the film was not without its controversies.

When it was revealed that Marvel would not recast the role of T'Challa after Boseman's untimely death, Black Panther fans were split. Although there was precedent in the comics for Shuri to become the new Black Panther, the MCU had yet to establish the plot line fully. Fans began to speculate if it was possible for Marvel to believably kill T'Challa off-screen while simultaneously establishing Shuri as Black Panther in one film. And even though it was rough, Marvel still managed to stick the landing through a heartfelt narrative and a litany of powerhouse performances from the film's cast.

According to Comic Book Resources, Marvel originally planned for T'Challa and Shuri to share the Black Panther mantle, similar to how they did in the comics.