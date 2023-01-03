One Hacker Band is a fun project by a techie who builds custom robots to play his instruments and makes fun videos with them. As you can see above, the machines might not have quite the grit and fervor of Kurt Cobain, but they can still get the basics down. Also: it's just an incredibly impressive engineering feat!
Listen to some robots do a decent Nirvana cover
- Musical instruments
- musicians
- Nirvana
- one hacker band
- robots
- robots taking our jobs
- robots versus humanity
