These New Year resolutions are good advice for any time of the year

"Never try to get other people to change their minds without first trying to understand why they think the way they do. Never do that without being open to the possibility that the mind that might need to change the most could be your own."

This, and many other excellent tips for living a better life, are from Jason Zweig's 2018 piece in The Wall Street Journal titled "Less Phone, More Nature: 34 Resolutions For a Better 2018."

Here's one more: "Listening to what someone else is saying without hearing what you already think is one of the hardest challenges for the human mind. When you listen, listen as if your life depends on it. Otherwise, you'll just hear your own words coming out of someone else's mouth."

[Via Rob Walker's excellent The Art of Noticing newsletter.]