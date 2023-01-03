Ubisoft teases upcoming open-world Star Wars game

In 2021, Ubisoft-owned studio Massive Entertainment announced an untitled open-world Star Wars game, then fell silent. This isn't unusual for Ubisoft. Remember the Beyond Good and Evil 2 teaser that came out in 2017 with no follow-up whatsoever? Unlike that particular project, however, Star Wars seems to be back on the menu—at least according to a tweet from Ubisoft's creative director that still refuses to actually name this thing.

Massive Entertainment has been working on Ubisoft titles since 2011's Assassin's Creed: Revelations, so at the very least, this isn't a completely green studio. If anything, the prospect of a true open-world Star Wars game excites me- the last games to even come close were BioWare and Obsidian's Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel. (For all those in the comments bringing up Fallen Order, it uses more of a Metroidvania-style level-based structure.) Given that it's Ubisoft, though, I also expect a heavy dose of tower-climbing and collectible-grabbing as we explore the galaxy- but at least it's something.