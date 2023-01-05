Supercut of movie characters synchronizing their actions

Moments of unison, where two characters sync up their actions or words, can be found in all sorts of films and TV shows. Filmmaker Jon Lefkovitz has compiled many of these great moments into a supercut video, featuring clips from a variety of movies and TV series ranging from the silent film era to modern releases.

In this beautifully edited video, you'll see characters moving and speaking in harmony, from choreographed dance sequences to simple gestures and words. The footage is set to the tune of TV on the Radio's "Second Song," adding to the sense of synchronicity. You can find a list of the movies and TV shows used on the YouTube page. (via Neatorama)