Wells Fargo fires VP who peed on another passenger during an international air flight

The entire situation is baffling, however, I guess Wells Fargo is no surprise? A passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi suffered unimaginable offenses, and terrible support by the airlines as a Wells Fargo employee did what Wells Fargo does and pissed all over her.
As Fortune reported yesterday, India's aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being "unprofessional" and "devoid of empathy" in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.
Now that male passenger, who had traveled in business class, has been identified as a vice president at Wells Fargo. Indian police arrested the executive, Shankar Mishra, on Saturday.
The bank said in a statement on late Friday that it had terminated Mishra, who worked at its subsidiary in India, and was cooperating with local law enforcement, adding in a short statement it found the incident "deeply disturbing." Fortune reached out to Wells Fargo outside normal business hours but did not receive an immediate reply.
In a statement sent to Fortune, Air India said it "acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground."