Wells Fargo fires VP who peed on another passenger during an international air flight

The entire situation is baffling, however, I guess Wells Fargo is no surprise? A passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi suffered unimaginable offenses, and terrible support by the airlines as a Wells Fargo employee did what Wells Fargo does and pissed all over her.

Fortune:

As Fortune reported yesterday, India's aviation regulator scolded Air India this week for being "unprofessional" and "devoid of empathy" in its handling of a bizarre incident in late November, in which a male passenger allegedly urinated on a woman during a Nov. 26 flight from New York to Delhi.

Now that male passenger, who had traveled in business class, has been identified as a vice president at Wells Fargo. Indian police arrested the executive, Shankar Mishra, on Saturday.

The bank said in a statement on late Friday that it had terminated Mishra, who worked at its subsidiary in India, and was cooperating with local law enforcement, adding in a short statement it found the incident "deeply disturbing." Fortune reached out to Wells Fargo outside normal business hours but did not receive an immediate reply.

In a statement sent to Fortune, Air India said it "acknowledges that it could have handled these matters better, both in the air and on the ground."