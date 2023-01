Louis Vuitton has teamed up with the iconic Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama for a new collection featuring her signature polka dots. To promote the collaboration, Louis Vuitton put a realistic audio-animatronic version of the 93-year-old Kusama and placed it in the storefront window of their flagship New York City location. Also, the inside of the store is covered in polka dots!

Additionally, in Tokyo, they've got a super cool 3D anamorphic billboard that features her too. So trippy!