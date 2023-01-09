Mike Pompeo's new book is highly praised on its back cover — a blurb no author would ever want

Nobody seems to give a damn about Mike Pompeo's new book, Never Give an Inch, as the book's back cover demonstrates. Although none of the wise online booksellers, such as Amazon or Barnes and Noble, offers a snapshot of anything but the book's front cover, if you look at the book here, you will see that nobody but nobody — except Pompeo himself — dared to praise it.

So the Trump-era Secretary of State stepped in himself and gave it a fine blurb, which reads, "My new book reads like a thriller with stories from my heart." Perhaps calling the book Never Given a Blurb would be more fitting.