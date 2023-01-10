Now's your chance to drive the Wienermobile

Oscar Mayer is currently seeking new prospective "Hotdoggers" to drive their giant wiener on wheels. From the job listing:

Position Type:

Full Time, Paid, 1-Year Assignment

Locations:

Various, Multi-State Travel

Description:

Who? You! We need outgoing, creative, friendly, enthusiastic, graduating college seniors who have an appetite for adventure and are willing to see the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Applicants should have a BA or BS, preferably in public relations, journalism, communications, advertising, or marketing, though applicants are not limited to these degrees.

What? To represent Oscar Mayer as a brand ambassador through radio and television appearances, newspaper interviews, grocery retail and charity functions. To "meat" and greet people from coast to coast. To maintain company car (Oscar Mayer Wienermobile). To work with internal and external consumer promotions, marketing and sales professionals. To manage your own traveling public relations rm; organizing promotions, contributing to brand social content and pitching TV, radio and print media.

Where? The Hot Dog Highways of America. Wienermobile vehicles travel through all regions of the country visiting big cities and small towns alike, bringing miles of smiles to millions.

Why? Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has become an American icon for over 80 years and provides a Wiener Whistle and a smile for all. Oscar Mayer uses the Wienermobile at special events throughout the country and they need people like you to coordinate all aspects of Wienermobile travel and event management.