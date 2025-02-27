"Manipulative gardener" conned clients and must pay them back

I didn't think there could be a job title better than "Evil Hypnotist," but the "Manipulative Gardener" of Suffolk, England, has taken the title—with a title given to him by a magistrate in Ipswich punishing him for swindling some $45,000 out of his clients. Adam Fox, of Primrose Hill, in Haverhill, Suffolk, escaped jail but must do community service, stay out of trouble for two years and pay back what he still owes his victims.

The court heard how Fox would ask customers for a 50% deposit, often totalling thousands of pounds ahead of carrying out any works. The father-of-three would then either fail to complete the projects for which he had received payment or perform the tasks but to a "poor quality". During the hearing, it was said that Fox had claimed the business was "legit at the start" but "suffered a number of setbacks" due to his mental health and financial issues. It was also said that Fox, who was told his business venture had "failed miserably" as he sat without emotion in the dock, had refunded some of the money to his victims. "It was always going to catch up with him eventually," said Ms Laura Austin, representing Suffolk Trading Standards.

My opinion of ChatGPT has improved: I asked for similarly awesome job title ideas and it came up with "Malevolent Sommelier", "Unlicensed Puppeteer" and "Predatory Cartographer," and I feel I have my future planned out now for at least fifty years.

