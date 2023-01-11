In this QuestingBeast video, Ben does a page-by-page flick-through and critique of Cy_Borg, the cyberpunk horror follow-up to indie RPG darling, Mörk Borg.
Taking a tour through Cy_Borg, the cyberpunk horror RPG
- COMMENTS
- cyberpunk
- rpgs
- tabletop games
- tabletop gaming
- TTRPGs
Professional Dungeon Masters in NYC are also dealing with a labor shortage
It's a common lament from many a Centrist American on a Fox News diet these days: "No one wants to narrate an epic fantasy journey into the heart of dungeon to find gold and adventure anymore!" Or, as HellGate NYC explains: D&D can be overwhelming to any new player; this is especially true for a… READ THE REST
Getting a peek at the next generation of Dungeons & Dragons, codenamed "One D&D"
One D&D is the codename for the next generation of the Dungeons & Dragons game experience. The project has three key aspects: A rules revamp and expansion, full digital/print integration (thanks to WotC recent acquisition of the digital toolset, D&D Beyond), and D&D Digital, a 3D online play space. Wizards is now seeking playtesters to… READ THE REST
What's new in tabletop gaming
Here are some of the games that have caught my fancy of late. As always, these are tabletop games that are new and interesting to me, not necessarily new to the marketplace. What are you playing these days? Please share in the Comments. *** Space Weirdos: A Skirmish Heartbreaker (Garske Games, $5 PDF) It's inspiring… READ THE REST
Same you, new dope riffs! Get a guitar lesson bundle for $19.99.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You're already pretty badass, but could playing the guitar make you even more badass? Maybe. But there's only one way to find out. Luckily, mastering music is more accessible than ever, and a bundle… READ THE REST
Same you, just more focused thanks to this $29 brain-training app
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Have you been finding that your brain is a little foggy of late and it's not because you overindulged while bringing in the New Year? Shake that off and focus on your focus… READ THE REST
It's not you—it's your job! Take hold of your financial future with Tykr Stock Screener.
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Throughout time, there has been an emphasis on financial freedom. If your job isn't really making that happen for you, the moment could be right to take action. Think about some ways people… READ THE REST