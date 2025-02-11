Classic Fighting Fantasy gamebooks returning to U.S.

Fighting Fantasy gamebooks were my introduction to role-playing games, the fantasy genre itself, and to the enduring mystery of the two Steve Jacksons! They'll soon be back in print in the U.S.,

The American Steve Jackson (Munchkin, GURPS, Car Wars) has teamed up with Games Workshop founders and Fighting Fantasy co-creators, the British Steve Jackson and Sir Ian Livingstone, to bring this classic series back to the United States. The choices and challenges are the ones you may remember, but each book has been crafted to be friendly for readers old and new, to make it as easy as possible to pick up and play.Sign up now to be the first to begin your adventures. This campaign will offer five bestselling books – including Deathtrap Dungeon, The Forest of Doom, and . . . yes, The Warlock of Firetop Mountain! Pick up exclusive options that will only be printed to meet the demands of the campaign. Whether you've been a fan for years or have never faced the fearsome Bloodbeast, there's never been a better time to embark on a quest that's part story, part game – where YOU are the Hero!