How Siberian people shower and do laundry in -95°F weather

Here in the San Francisco Bay Area when it gets below about 50°F, people start bundling up and complaining about the cold. A heartier bunch live in Yakutia, Siberia where winter temperatures can drop to -95°F! This video by YouTuber KiunB documents how residents of the "coldest inhabited place on Earth" perform everyday tasks like showering and doing laundry. Fascinating! (via Nag on the Lake)

Locals dedicate their weekend to doing laundry and washing in their wooden bathhouse, the only option for maintaining personal hygiene in a region without running water.

