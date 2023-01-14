…and it only took nine years! For those of you that have also been trying to squeeze all the fun from Rockstar's latest Grand Theft Auto for the better part of the decade, you may remember the elusive railgun, which debuted as part of GTA V's 2014 remaster and later became infamous for being one of the few pieces of that game's content to not make the jump to its multiplayer counterpart, Grand Theft Auto Online. All of that changes now, though, with the introduction of the Gun Van to GTA Online – think a traveling gun store with a rotating stock. Stock that includes, wouldn't you know it, the railgun at long last! It's a small, insignificant detail to new players, no doubt – albeit one that comes with a sweet gun – but it finally brings a little bit of closure to something that's irked players for years. Now if only we could get any GTA 6 news so we could stop obsessing over this stuff…
Grand Theft Auto V's elusive railgun finally comes to GTA Online
