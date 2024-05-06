Sony backs off PlayStation Network login requirement for PC hit Helldivers 2

Helldivers 2 is the breakout game of 2024 on PC, but its publisher Sony sells game consoles, wants everyone playing it using PlayStation Network, and announced that it would require PC players to have PSN logins to play. The backlash was overwhelming, not least because it would cut off paying players in countries where the PSN network is not available. It led to sales of the game being suspended online in those locales, too. Sony has changed its mind, reports Eurogamer.

"Helldivers fans – we've heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward." Sony stated it was "still learning what is best for PC players", calling the recent spate of feedback "invaluable". It then thanked everyone for their "continued support of Helldivers 2", before promising to keep us updated on future plans. Resharing Sony's post, Arrowhead CEO and Helldivers 2 creative director Johan Pilestedt said he was impressed by players' "willpower… and ability to collaborate" over the past few days. He then went on to thank Sony for its decision to make PSN linking optional again.

Sony is famously obstinate and sometimes hostile to its customers. I can't imagine thin was out of awe at the backlash. The prospect of mass refunds being issued by platforms such as Steam seems the kind of pain it would pay attention to.