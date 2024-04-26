Delay to "Fallout: London" mod was so significant it warranted BBC coverage

Yes, that BBC. To be fair, in-development Fallout 4 overhaul mod Fallout: London isn't just a big mod, it's possibly the biggest and most content-rich fan modification ever done for a Fallout game (although a very small number of Skyrim mods have it beat). In short, it aims to add the entire city of London as an additional area players can hitch a ride to from the base game's Boston, complete with its own questlines, factions, weapons, armor and more.

Sounds great, right? There's a hitch. Fallout 4's upcoming next-gen update, timed to coincide with the runaway success of the Amazon TV show, drops today. Unfortunately, the new game version will break many of the underlying scripting and engine-level modifications Fallout: London relies on, meaning that the mod has now been delayed indefinitely, sending shockwaves through the online Fallout community. These ripples are so big, in fact, that even the BBC has done a nearly 15-minute feature on the delay.

Wherever Fallout: London's release date ends up landing, there'll still be more than enough content in the revamped Boston to tide you over until then. At the end of the day, one can't complain too hard about a totally free product.