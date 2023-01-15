Texas Chainsaw Massacre gas station now a tourist destination

The gas station from "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre "is now a weekend destination, complete with four rustic cabins (with one shared bathroom), a campsite, and, of course, plenty of smoked and sauced meats." If the part of the film where a family of cannibals serves human meat at this very gas station makes you think twice about eating here, don't fret. The gas station restaurant may serve beef and pork barbeque, but there is no human meat on the premises.

The cabins should be reserved at least 60 days in advance. The attraction is located at 1073 Texas 304, Bastrop, Texas, United States. You can visit their website at http://texasgasstation.com.