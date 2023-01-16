A comic book history of the Pinkerton Agency

Over at The Nib, Sam Wallman has created an illustrated history of the Pinkerton Agency — the original "private eyes," a nearly 200-year-old American corporation that essentially pioneered the privatization of domestic military intelligent services, most often weaponized against the working class. It's a simple, streamlined narrative that deftly illustrates just how much of a stranglehold the Pinkerton's tendrils have had on US history, particularly worker's rights. Sorry, I mean "assets and risk management."

Related, the company is currently hiring, although they apparently only pay $25/hour for unarmed work or $30/hour for armed work. Sounds like those professional union-busters could benefit from some union organizing around the workplace!

The Secret History of The Pinkertons [Sam Wallman / The Nib]