Author Kent Nerburn describes "The Cab Ride I'll Never Forget"

"There was a time in my life twenty years ago when I was driving a cab for a living," writes author Kent Nerburn in this essay on his website. "I encountered people whose lives amazed me, ennobled me, made me laugh, and made me weep. And none of those lives touched me more than that of a woman I picked up late on a warm August night."

It's a short essay about how Nerburn's small act of kindness made a big difference in someone's life. "What if I had refused to take the run, or had honked once, then driven away?" he wonders.

What if I had been in a foul mood and had refused to engage the woman in conversation? How many other moments like that had I missed or failed to grasp?"

I'm glad I read it.