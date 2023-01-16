Bedbug-infested hotels are on the rise again. Here's how to keep them from infesting your home

Bedbugs can be found in hotels worldwide, including all 50 states in the U.S. Once bedbugs take up residence in a home, they are difficult to get rid of because they are resistant to pesticides. Unfortunately, bedbugs are on the rise, and more people are complaining about getting bitten by them while staying in hotels. Outside magazine offers some tips for keeping the uncuddly creatures from hitchhiking home on your clothes and luggage.
Here are some takeaways from the article:
- Always check your room for signs of bedbugs — inspect mattress seams and box springs, particularly at the corners, for pepper-like stains, spots, or bedbug skins
- Do not place luggage on upholstered surfaces
- Telltale signs of bedbugs: fecal spotting, cast skins, and blood smears
- Bedbug bites tend to be found in a linear or zigzag pattern
- Inspect suitcases outdoors before bringing them into the house
- Thoroughly vacuum your suitcase before storing it
- Use a garment hand steamer on your luggage
- Wash and dry all of your clothes before putting them away