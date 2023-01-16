Bryan Cranston: Malcolm in The Middle movie might happen

We're knee-deep in the reboot and revival era. Thanks to the internet, television networks and content distributors are beginning to understand the beauty of narrowcasting. In the late 2000s, it made no sense to keep a show like Veronica Mars on the air when it only promised an audience of three to two million. Nowadays, thanks to the advent of streaming, reviving a show as subtle means of extracting $12 a month from two million people is a brilliant decision. As a result, every cult series has found its way back to television. We even had a Twin Peaks revival for crying out loud.

Of all the shows that could potentially get a revival in modernity, it's hard to imagine that Malcolm in the Middle would be anywhere near the top of the list. This isn't to say Malcolm in the Middle wasn't funny or entertaining, but it's hard to imagine it boasting a fanatical enough audience to guarantee a revival. However, according to Variety, Bryan Cranston claimed that a Malcolm in the Middle movie isn't too far-fetched.