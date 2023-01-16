Get ready for Dr. Pepper-flavored Peeps

There are a ton of controversial candies out there. For the most part, people tend to agree on what sweets rule the candy world. You've got your usual dentist rogues gallery in Skittles, M&Ms, Twizzlers, and Snickers. However, there are a few polarizing confectionary treats that can spark an argument faster than politics and religion in polite conversation. For example, take candy corn. Either you're a card-carrying zealot that proselytizes on behalf of the triangular Halloween-centric candy, or you hate them with a fiery passion. There is no middle ground.
Another sweet treat that falls under the same umbrella is marshmallow Peeps. You'll sooner find a cop and a Crip shooting the breeze before you run across a Peep hater and a devotee of the snack breaking bread. In an attempt to sway their detractors, the company behind Peeps started to unveil a slew of new flavors in recent years, and according to ComicBook.com, Dr. Pepper Peeps are the brand's latest bet.
It's a new year and that means new treats, but for the Peeps brand, 2023 doesn't just mean the celebration of the new year and all its holidays. It also marks the 70th anniversary of the brand so this year, Peeps is rolling out its Easter lineup earlier than ever — and it includes some pretty exciting new flavors. Peeps recently announced that new for 2023 are Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps as well as Peeps Kettle Corn Flavored Marshmallow Chicks.
The new Dr. Pepper Flavored Peeps Chicks are a Walmart exclusive — and they have started showing up on Walmart.com already. They're described as follows: "Peeps Marshmallow combined with the unique and refreshing flavor of Dr. Pepper creates a unique and one-of-a-kind treat! Celebrate the season with the sweetest sign of Spring that has been family tradition for nearly 70 years."