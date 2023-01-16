Get ready for Dr. Pepper-flavored Peeps

There are a ton of controversial candies out there. For the most part, people tend to agree on what sweets rule the candy world. You've got your usual dentist rogues gallery in Skittles, M&Ms, Twizzlers, and Snickers. However, there are a few polarizing confectionary treats that can spark an argument faster than politics and religion in polite conversation. For example, take candy corn. Either you're a card-carrying zealot that proselytizes on behalf of the triangular Halloween-centric candy, or you hate them with a fiery passion. There is no middle ground.

Another sweet treat that falls under the same umbrella is marshmallow Peeps. You'll sooner find a cop and a Crip shooting the breeze before you run across a Peep hater and a devotee of the snack breaking bread. In an attempt to sway their detractors, the company behind Peeps started to unveil a slew of new flavors in recent years, and according to ComicBook.com, Dr. Pepper Peeps are the brand's latest bet.