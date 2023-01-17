Drunk gentleman arrested in NYC subway station carrying bizarre homemade gas-powered rifle

Well, this could have ended badly. Over the weekend, police approached a visibly drunk gentleman at a Bronx, New York subways station when they spotted a long, bulky item going down his pant's leg. (Heh). It turned out to be a homemade "gas-operated one-shot rifle." From the New York Post:

[37-year-old Melvin] Montoya allegedly told cops he built the device himself, and that it was capable of firing rounds, sources said.

He was charged with multiple counts of criminal possession of a weapon – one for possession of a disguised gun and another for carrying a gun as a convicted felon, cops said.