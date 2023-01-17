US Army Corps of Engineers published a weird-cute calendar of cats and big infrastructure

The US Army Corps of Engineers's Portland District published its annual calendar with striking photos of big projects across the region… enhanced with giant cats. Download the PDF here.

"Engineering is not that exciting," public affairs specialist Chris Gaylord told Today.com. "We all believe that what we do is very important, and that's the reason we don't take our social media so seriously."

Great attitude although I, for one, find massive dams, monstrous construction equipment, and huge ships to be quite exciting.

image: USACE

image: USACE