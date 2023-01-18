I think the people who name paint colors have just given up this year

I was at the hardware store to get paint and usually when I do so I find myself amused by the funny names they give to the colors so you think that each shade has some grand inspiration or purpose. Its not like I ever had a problem choosing. But this year I found myself just staring at the rack of colors. I couldn't tell you how long I stood there thinking about it. A boy in an orange apron came up and asked me if I would like to try the Home Depot Project Color App and I snapped out of it and turned so fast he backed off a step and in his eyes I saw the fear of what's becoming of the world.