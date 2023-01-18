I was at the hardware store to get paint and usually when I do so I find myself amused by the funny names they give to the colors so you think that each shade has some grand inspiration or purpose. Its not like I ever had a problem choosing. But this year I found myself just staring at the rack of colors. I couldn't tell you how long I stood there thinking about it. A boy in an orange apron came up and asked me if I would like to try the Home Depot Project Color App and I snapped out of it and turned so fast he backed off a step and in his eyes I saw the fear of what's becoming of the world.
I think the people who name paint colors have just given up this year
- COMMENTS
- colors
- shopping
Whatever you do, don't tell Marjorie Taylor Greene about Target's penis menorahs
Target is selling a Menorah that's supposed to be a lion but is quite blatantly a large golden penis. Add a beautiful finish to your Hanukkah decor with the Lion Menorah Candleholder from Threshold™. This gold-tone candleholder showcases a sitting lion for a decorative look. Made with metal in a lacquered finish, this menorah candleholder… READ THE REST
Relax to the calming sounds of Kmart in 1973
Attention Kmart shoppers: Please enjoy this recording of a reel-to-reel audio recording played in the store in 1973. "In my opinion, the opening Kmart jingle is the most important artifact of this recording, but the music and small number of commercials make it a great listen," writes the uploader. READ THE REST
Russia's former Lego stores rebrand as "World of Cubes"
The new branding adopted by Russia's Lego stores, abandoned by the company after Putin's invasion of Ukraine, have a new name: World of Cubes. The name reminds me of all the Minecraft clones that infest app stores. They should have called it "Eastern Block." lthough a total of 81 LEGO Stores in Russia were closed,… READ THE REST
Sleep tight every night for under $30 with this sheet set
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Is there any better sensation than a good night's sleep? When you get a proper amount of sleep, everything just feels right: You have more energy, better focus, and an abundance of… READ THE REST
Turn any wall into your personal movie theater with this pocket-sized projector
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. Tired of watching your favorite shows and movies on your laptop or tablet? Upgrade your viewing experience with this pocket projector and turn any wall into your very own theater. The Prima Pocket Projector may… READ THE REST
This 7-Eleven was one street number from perfect harmony
Found on the popular subreddit r/mildlyinfuriating: a 7-Eleven with a street address of 712. I propose this specific 7-Eleven either change their name to 7-Twelve, or move locations. I just can't live with the frustration of knowing they were only one address number away from achieving perfect harmony between their name and location. READ THE REST