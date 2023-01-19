If you had Channing Tatum remaking Ghost on your 2023 bingo card, come on down

It doesn't matter how much we complain; it's going to happen whether we like it or not. Hollywood will never stop producing remakes. It feels like we've all sort of tacitly accepted that we're doomed to watch the same handful of movies perpetually garbed in contemporary themes and lingo. Now, instead of outright dismissing or rejecting them, we're more fastidious about which remakes we'll consume.

"I mean, if they're gonna make a Kramer vs. Kramer reboot for the modern era, at the very least, you could put the Rock in it."

Take Ghost, for example. The movie was too massive a hit in its heyday to avoid at least one remake. However, I don't know if any of us saw Channing Tatum anchoring the project. Tatum has proven to be a decent actor, and he's seemingly going to play a leading man/heartthrob type into his 70s, so maybe it's not such a bad call after all.

Anything that keeps him away from playing Gambit is a win to me.