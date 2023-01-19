Teasers for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon—and a ton of upcoming films

Netflix has been on fire with their original movies, as of late. The streaming giant ended 2022 with Rian Johnson's sequel to Knives Out with Glass Onion. Noah Baumbach reunited with Adam Driver for White Noise, and Christian Bale's Pale Blue Eye hit the streaming service in the final days of December. Although there's an argument to be made that Netflix should allow their movies a longer window for theatrical release, very few people can argue with the quality of the movies they produce.

As far as original Netflix films in 2023, the company appears to be on a similar trajectory. With projects like You People and Jung_E right around the corner, Netflix is letting users get a glimpse of what they have coming down the pipeline for the rest of the year. In the video linked above, you can check out what movies Netflix has planned, including the first footage of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon.