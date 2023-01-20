Finance firm tells sprinter Usain Bolt it doesn't know what happened to his $12.7 million

Stocks & Securities Limited, a financial firm based in Kingston, Jamaica, had some unfortunate news for one of its clients, Usain Bolt. The $12.7 million you have in your account with us is missing, and you only have $12,000 remaining, it told the world record-holding sprinter. The financial firm had little to offer in the way of an explanation.

On its website, Stocks & Securities Limited offered the following statement:

"We understand that clients are anxious to receive more information and assure you that we are closely monitoring the matter throughout all the required steps and will alert our clients of the resolution as soon as that information is available."

Jamaica's finance minister, Nigel Clarke, issued a statement that was equally cryptic and unhelpful: "It is tempting to doubt our financial institutions, but I would ask that we don't paint an entire hard-working industry with the brush of a few very dishonest individuals."

Bolt has hired an attorney in an attempt to recover the lost funds.

[via AP]