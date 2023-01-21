David Crosby and Jason Isbell perform "Ohio"

Check out David Crosby's final live performance: he performed "Ohio" on February 26, 2022 alongside Jason Isbell at the Arlington Theatre in Santa Barbara. Joseph Hudak of Rolling Stone explains:

DAVID CROSBY, WHO died on Thursday at 81, gave his final public performance last year alongside one of his favorite songwriters, Jason Isbell. But Isbell says that the folk-rock icon showed up at the Arlington Theatre near his home in Santa Barbara, California, simply to hang out with old friends — Isbell, his wife Amanda Shires, and his band the 400 Unit befriended Crosby in 2018 at the Newport Folk Festival. "What got him out of the house and to the show was that he wanted to come see his buddies. And it would have been silly for him to come and not sing," Isbell tells Rolling Stone. The Feb. 26, 2022 gig ended with Crosby harmonizing on Isbell's song "What've I Done to Help," followed by a ferocious rendition of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young's "Ohio," with Shawn Colvin also joining in. It was Crosby's first concert performance since 2019.

The Crosby, Stills, Nash, and Young song, which was written in 1970, remains, after all of these years, brilliant and relevant. American Songwriter explains the origin of the song:

"Ohio" is a protest song written by Young in reaction to the Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970. It was recorded almost instantly after Young wrote it and it was released some 10 days after it was written.

He and Isbell kill it, of course. RIP, David Crosby, thanks for all of the music.