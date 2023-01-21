Liam Neeson becomes Raymond Chandler's iconic private eye in the trailer for Marlowe

Detectives are in fashion right now, and life couldn't be sweeter. Well, to be fair, detectives are always in fashion—as crime stories comprise a large swatch of television and movie plots- but there's been a recent resurgence of the traditional gumshoe. Last year, Kenneth Branagh brought Agatha Christie's famous Hercule Poirot back to cinemas with Death on the Nile, and Rian Johnson followed suit with his sequel to Knives Out with Glass Onion and its charismatic protagonist Benoit Blanc. Hell, even Wednesday Addams got in on the fun and strangely became a popular detective through her hit Netflix show.

Now that the world is in love with detectives again, it's the perfect time to refamiliarize people with one of the OGs in the genre. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for Marlowe, which stars Liam Nesson as a spin on Raymond Chandler's classic character.