Baseball and the displacement of Mexican Americans in Los Angeles

What memories and histories are covered by Dodger Stadium?

Four years after the Dodgers baseball team moved from Brooklyn to Los Angeles in 1958, Dodger Stadium was built on an area of land known as Chávez Ravine, inhabited by generations of close-knit people of Mexican descent. Chávez Ravine sat on a hill and overlooked the City of Angels.

Instead of building public housing in the area as the city initially proposed, city leaders claimed that public housing was a communist plot and building a stadium was a better, more capitalistic, and American idea. Inhabitants of Chavez Ravine be damned.

The film Chávez Ravine: A Los Angeles Story narrates this fascinating and familiar history of displacement, exploitation, and neglect.