CNN gives racist Disney fans airtime

Rather than find fans excited about Disney's inclusive choices and the coming reimagining of a ride that could barely be considered "beloved" when Disney decided to remake it, this CNN video gives a bunch of old bigots time in the spotlight.

There are children excited to see more Tiana in the park. Mine is one of them.

CNN:

Disney has closed Splash Mountain, one of its long-running attractions in the Magic Kingdom theme park, as the company plans to reimagine the ride to remove any ties from the controversial film "Song of the South." Some fans have filed a petition to keep the ride the same. CNN's Audie Cornish discusses on "CNN This Morning."

