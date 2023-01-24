Make a pinhole camera from an Orange

A pinhole camera is "the simplest camera possible. It consists of a light-proof box, some sort of film and a pinhole. When light goes through the pinhole, it creates an inverted image at the back of the box." Here's a simple manual on how to make your own pinhole camera. You can use a cardboard box, or any other light-proof container. Pinhole cameras can be made from many different objects, including Oranges. In this video, we see an overview of the orange-camera getting built, and how the photos turned out.

From instagram:

"Biodegradable disposable 🍊🤝 📸

Do with this information as you please 🌱

Via @espaciohiedra"